عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UK Asian Restaurants Industry Research Report 2024: Revenue To Shrink By 1.7% To £7.5 Billion By 2025 Despite Modest Growth In Japanese And Vietnamese Cuisines


9/2/2024 5:16:02 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asian Restaurants in the UK - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry revenue has declined at a CAGR of 2.3 % over the past five years, to reach an estimated in 2024.
Industry revenue is falling at a compound annual rate of 1.7% over the five years through 2024-25 to approximately £7.5 billion, including growth of 1.9% in 2024-25.

Asian restaurants serve a wide range of Asian cuisines, including long-standing British favourites such as Indian and Chinese, as well as other flavours that have gained popularity in recent years, such as Japanese and South-East Asian cuisines. Economic factors, like discretionary spending and shifting consumers' tastes influence the level of demand at any given time.
Trends and Insights

  • Shift in tastes strengthens Japanese and Vietnamese cuisines.
  • These cuisines are benefitting from a growing focus on nutrition, with more health-conscious consumers gravitating towards these options, leading to an increase in their popularity. Tightened purse strings squeeze dine-in revenue. Persistent inflationary pressures have reduced customers' disposable incomes for dining out, causing them to dine out less frequently.
  • London boasts affluent, ethnically diverse crowds.
  • Its high per-capita disposable income and a large Asian population creates a lucrative market for Asian restaurants. Profitability hinges on strategic differentiation and substantial investment.
  • Restaurants set themselves apart by creating a distinct Asian cuisine experience at a specific price point while capital expenditure goes into quality kitchen equipment, fitting, furnishings, decor, as well as bar equipment for those offering drinks and cocktails.
  • Growing demand for other Asian cuisines pushes the industry to innovate For decades, Chinese and Indian cuisine dominated the industry, with these restaurants proving to be a firm favourite among diners seeking an affordable meal out.
  • Rebounding spending will boost growth
  • Diners across the country will gradually spend more on eating out in the short- to medium-term as the cost-of-living crisis eases and inflation subsides, boosting industry revenue growth.

Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Major Markets
  • Globalisation & Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN02092024004107003653ID1108625999


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search