Best Sports Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh In India

Sports bikes have always been a passion for young riders who crave speed. The sports bike market in India is growing rapidly. In recent years, many entry-level bikes with modern features and attractive offers have been launched. Here are the best sports bikes available for under 5 lakhs.

The KTM RC 390 is a street-legal sports bike that boasts track-focused and aerodynamic styling. The next-generation RC 390 was recently launched abroad. It has a complete makeover in terms of styling. This motorcycle is expected to be launched in India in 2025. The KTM RC 390 is expected to have a starting price of Rs 3.18 lakh.

This motorcycle, developed in collaboration with TVS, is a streetfighter with a bold design and stylish graphics. The latest version, inspired by the BMW M 1000 R, is stunning. The BMW G 310 R is priced at Rs 2,85,000 and features a BS6-compliant 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. It produces 34 PS at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is the most affordable Ninja bike in India, with a starting price of Rs 3.43 lakh. It comes with the same parallel-twin engines for many years without any changes to basic features. It is the most affordable twin-cylinder sports bike available in India. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 engine still has the same 296cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. It is worth noting that it is mated to a 6-speed transmission gearbox with a slipper clutch.