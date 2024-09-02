Lübke Kelber Presents Growth Strategy At The Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Lübke Kelber AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Lübke Kelber presents growth strategy at the Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt a. M., 2 September 2024 - Lübke Kelber AG (ISIN: DE000A35JR33), the holding company of Lübke Kelber Group, held its first Annual General Meeting as a listed company in Frankfurt a. M. last week.



All three Executive Board members were available to answer questions from shareholders. Marc Sahling, member of the Executive Board and CEO of Lübke Kelber AG, began by introducing the company, followed by CFO Christoph Charpentier, who reviewed the figures for the past financial year and gave an update on legal matters (asset litigation) dating back to the time of the predecessor company DGI.



Steffen Schaack, member of the Executive Board and COO of Lübke Kelber AG, then gave an insight into the company's four-pillar strategy and referred to Lübke Kelber Group's increasing market share in the transaction market over the last three years. In addition to the transaction business, which has dominated to date, a key focus of the future growth strategy lies in the areas of asset and investment management, in which Lübke Kelber acquires property portfolios in Germany together with institutional investors and develops them over a period of four to five years until exit. Lübke Kelber plans to build up its own portfolio of more than 20,000 apartments by 2028. The management is confident that the recovery on the investment market will continue and that there will be favorable buying opportunities for Lübke Kelber and its co-investors.



Finally, the Executive Board presented the preliminary figures for the first half of the year and provided an outlook for the 2024 financial year. As expected, Lübke Kelber AG, as a holding company without investment income, generated a slightly negative result before taxes of EUR -0.2 million in the first six months. The operating business concentrated in Dr. Lübke & Kelber GmbH performed modestly in the first six months, in line with the weak German transaction market. Lübke Kelber generates the majority of its income in the second half of the year, particularly in Q4, meaning that the Executive Board continues to expect the operating subsidiary to generate positive earnings before taxes of more than EUR 1 million for 2024 as a whole.



95.89% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda by a large majority, including the creation of new authorized capital with a volume of EUR 544,500, valid until 26 August 2029.



About Lübke Kelber

Lübke Kelber is a diversified, medium-sized property specialist with over 55 years of market and real estate expertise. The company operates nationwide with more than 90 specialists and offices in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Dresden, Leipzig and London. As part of an international alliance centred around Gerald Eve LLP, the company also provides its clients with global market access. Lübke Kelber's long-standing quality standards, coupled with continuity and reliability, guarantee clients a high success rate for sales mandates. In addition to transaction advice in the residential and commercial real estate sector, Lübke Kelber also offers institutional investors a platform for asset and investment management in Germany.

