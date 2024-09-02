(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Teleperformance in India Recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2024 Customer Value Leadership Award in the Asia-Pacific Customer Care Outsourcing Industry

Teleperformance in India leverages the country's vast talent pool to offer offshore solutions for global brands and is the designated Center of Excellence (CoE) for digital CX services, back-office, and transformation solutions.





SAN ANTONIO, TX. – 3rd September, 2024– Based on a recent assessment of the BPO Customer Service outsourcing market, Frost & Sulliva recognizes Teleperformance (TP) in India with the 2024 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the Asia-Pacific Customer Care Outsourcing industry. TP in India has over 90,000 employees and represents the largest multicultural team within Teleperformance. TP in India also offers advanced digital and technology solutions to empower the world's leading brands and provides world-class services to over 210 clients across a variety of industries.

Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, noted,“In the banking and financial services industry, TP in India has demonstrated its capacity and experience by improving the customer experience (CX) with the use of robotic process automation (RPA).”

TP in India employs several customer-facing processes that support new client acquisition while enhancing customer retention. Chief among them is TP Green Start, a benchmarking process used to measure the success rate of a new client acquisition. TP in India continues to build on a large portfolio of marquee clients that are the bedrock of a strong, long-standing and loyal client base. With its“digital first” approach, TP in India has helped its banking clients maintain a competitive edge and posture in the region's financial services industry.

DeSalles adds,“TP in India has consistently exceeded its own expectations and outcomes across the board. Its High Tech, High Touch culture sets a new normal for the industry in the region.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award recognizes companies that offers products or services customers find superior for the overall price, performance, and quality.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

Frost & Sullivan Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

