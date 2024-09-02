Previous defender of Cardiff City, Leeds United Sol Bamba passes away at age of 39

(MENAFN) Former Cardiff City and Leeds United defender Sol Bamba has passed away at the age of 39, as confirmed by Turkish club Adanaspor on Saturday night. Bamba, who was serving as the technical director for Adanaspor, fell ill before a match against Manisa Football Club in the Turkish second-tier league on Friday. He was subsequently taken to a hospital in the province but unfortunately lost his life.



The news was shared by Adanaspor on social media, where they expressed their condolences to Bamba's family and their team. Bamba had a notable career, having been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 during his time at Cardiff City. After undergoing chemotherapy, he announced in 2022 that he was cancer-free. Despite his battle with cancer, Bamba continued to be a prominent figure in football until his retirement in 2023.



Throughout his career, Bamba played for several esteemed clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Dunfermline Athletic, Middlesbrough, Leicester City, Leeds United, Hibernian, Cardiff City, and Trabzonspor. He earned 46 caps for the Ivory Coast national team, making significant contributions on both domestic and international stages.



Adanaspor had appointed Bamba as their technical director on July 25. Following his death, condolences have poured in from his former clubs, including Cardiff City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Paris Saint-Germain, and Trabzonspor, all of whom have paid tribute to his contributions to the sport.

