Russia carries out missile strike on Kyiv, casualty, damage reports pending

(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia carried out a new missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, according to local media reports. The exact number of casualties and the extent of the damage remain unclear. Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Administration of Emergency Services, reported that dozens of missiles and an attack drone were involved in the assault. Emergency services are currently responding to the scene.



Popko detailed that the strike was a coordinated attack involving both cruise and ballistic missiles. He mentioned that the cruise missiles, potentially Kh-101s, were likely launched around 3 a.m. from Tu-95MS strategic bombers based in the Saratov region of Russia. These missiles approached Kyiv from the south after performing complex maneuvers. Concurrently, Russian forces launched KN-24/Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Kyiv and its suburbs, along with one strike UAV.



Ukrainian air defense forces managed to intercept and destroy more than a dozen cruise missiles, about a dozen ballistic missiles, and the attack drone before they could cause further damage. However, debris from the missiles has fallen across several Kyiv districts, including Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi.



Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that medical teams were assessing a victim in the Shevchenkivskyi district, and additional medics were en route to Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi. He noted that rocket fragments ignited fires in the Sviatoshynskyi district, where four cars were ablaze, and a non-residential building caught fire in Holosiivskyi. Preliminary reports suggest that debris struck a warehouse in Sviatoshynskyi and that fires are also burning in Shevchenkivskyi. Emergency services are actively working to address the situation on the ground.

