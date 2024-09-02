Angelo Estera To Debut Spring Summer 2025 Collection At Dubai Fashion Week

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – Renowned Filipino designer Angelo Estera is set to mark his debut at the prestigious Dubai Fashion Week, showcasing his latest Spring Summer 2025 collection. Known for his exceptional ability and expertise, ANGELO ESTERA whose eponymous label

has garnered a loyal following in the Middle East, captivating fashion enthusiasts with his unique creations.



Inspired by his extensive travels and journey from the oriental Far East to the exotic blend of the Arabian desert Sahara, Angelo Estera's collections offer a glimpse into a world of cultural fusion and sartorial elegance. Each piece is a testament to his creative vision and passion for storytelling through fashion.



The upcoming Dubai Fashion Week 2025 is set to be a platform for Angelo Estera to unveil his newest creations, featuring a harmonious blend of Orientalia and Eastern and Arabian influences. Attendees can expect a mesmerizing display of colors, textures, and silhouettes that embody the essence of modern luxury intertwined with traditional craftsmanship.



'I am thrilled to present my latest collection at Dubai Fashion Week, where culture and fashion intersect in the most spectacular way. This collection is a celebration of my travels and inspirations, a fusion of diverse influences that come together harmoniously on the runway,' said Angelo Estera, anticipating the event with great excitement.



Fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike are eagerly anticipating Angelo Estera's debut at Dubai Fashion Week 2025 , ready to witness a showcase of unparalleled creativity and sophistication. Stay tuned for a captivating display of talent and innovation as Angelo Estera unveils his vision for the Spring Summer 2025 season.

