Moehe Holds Orientation Meeting For Scholarship Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) organised the 3rd orientation meeting for Qatari students on scholarship to study in universities in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe for the academic year 2024-2025.

During the meeting, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs at MoEHE Dr. Harib Mohamed Al Jabri congratulated the students on their acceptance into the scholarship program, saying that their success is the result of years of perseverance, dedication, and hard work.

Dr. Al Jabri offered the students a number of tips and guidelines, stressed the cruciality of hard work and commitment, and encouraged students to set ambitious goals for themselves.

The Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs at MoEHE called on them to hold on to their religious values and national identity, being Qatar's representatives abroad.

He also advised them to strike a balance between self development on the one hand and their priorities and responsibilities on the other, to dedicate time for studying, participate in university activities, join student clubs and events, engage in sports and volunteer work, and to connect to their classmates and professors.

During the opening speech, Acting Director of the Scholarships Department at MoEHE Noura Al Ansari went over scholarship procedures, financial and academic matters, and the rights and responsibilities of scholarship students. She stressed the importance of maintaining strong communication channels between students, MoEHE's Scholarships Department, and the Cultural Attache.

Al Ansari said that the students should maintain their religious and national identity, comply with host country laws and host univeristy rules, in addition to overcoming challenges to excel academically.

In turn, Cultural Attache at the Embassy of Qatar to the United Kingdom Fahad Al Kuwari provided a detailed explanation of the Attache's role in supporting students during their studies, including the types of services offered, including guidance, counseling, and academic supervision until graduation.

Al Kuwari discussed the role of the Attache towards scholarship students, offering valuable advice on the importance of staying in touch with their families and the Attache, along with behaving in an exemplary manner, understanding the laws of the host country, and adhering to rules and guidelines during their studies. He also informed the students of the incentives the Attache awards to outstanding students.

For her part, Salama Al Kuwari of the Scholarships Department at MoEHE reviewed the procedures for activating the scholarship, including procedures before travel and those upon arrival, as well as those relating to changing universities, freezing or extending the scholarship, or withdrawing from it altogether.

Furthermore, a Qatar Airways representative informed the students of the benefits they are entitled to as scholarship students.