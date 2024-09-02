Al Khulaifi Meets Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Prague: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova H E Mihail Popsoi, on the sidelines of the GLOBSEC Forum, held in Prague, Czech Republic.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to regional and international issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN02092024000063011010ID1108625467
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.