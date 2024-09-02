QNA Director-General Meets Australian Ambassador

Doha: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met yesterday with Ambassador of Australia to Qatar H E Shane Flanagan. The meeting discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of media.

