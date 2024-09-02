Nearly 10,000 hotel workers in US strike amid labor day travel surge

(MENAFN) Around 10,000 hotel workers across the United States went on strike on Sunday, coinciding with a busy travel period as millions of Americans prepare to celebrate Labor Day, which falls on the first Monday of September.



The strikes took place at 25 hotels across eight cities, including Boston, San Francisco, and Honolulu, as workers pushed for higher wages and a return to pre-pandemic employment levels, according to a French news agency.



The strikes impacted major hotel chains such as Hilton, Hyatt, and Sheraton. In Honolulu alone, 5,000 workers walked off the job, affecting 10,557 rooms, according to the UNITE HERE union, which organized the strike.



The union issued a statement criticizing many hotels for using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to reduce staff and cut guest services, which have not been fully restored, resulting in job and income losses for workers. In Boston, a reporter observed strikers at several hotels, with a large rally planned for Monday.



UNITE HERE President Gwen Mills pointed out that the hotel industry is currently enjoying record profits, yet both workers and guests are being neglected. She noted that many hotels no longer offer essential services that customers expect, such as automatic daily housekeeping and room service.

