Telangana Cops Risk Their Lives To Save Man From Flooded Stream, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Two constables braved rapid floodwaters and saved a man from drowning in an overflowing stream in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district amid heavy rainfall.

A of the incident shows the man struggling to stay afloat in the overflowing Naganool stream as the rising floodwaters threaten to wash him away.

A police squad, lead by constables Taqiuddin and Ram, notices the man struggling and rushes in to rescue him. The two constables risk their lives by holding their hands together to keep their balance and moving gently approach the guy, as shown in the video.

The constables show great bravery and commitment to their duty as they pull the man out of the flooded stream and save his life in spite of the bad weather. The man's life was spared by the constables' prompt action, averting what may have been a fatal catastrophe. The courageous rescue has received a lot of acclaim; the superintendent of police and Telangana's director general of police, Jitender, have commended the constables for their quick thinking.

More downpours are predicted over the next several days. Telangana, especially the state capital Hyderabad, has been hammered by torrential rain and accompanying floods over the previous few days.

The meteorological service in Telangana issued a red alert on Sunday for isolated areas of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts for very severe to extremely heavy rain until 8:30 am on Monday.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the depression over the coasts of north and south Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is to blame for the nonstop rain. The depression moved northwestward in the early hours of Sunday and crossed the shore of Andhra Pradesh at Kalingapatnam.