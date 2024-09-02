India Weather Updates: More Rain In Andhra, Gujarat IMD Alert For THESE States
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India weather update today: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, etc.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, reeling from severe floods and waterlogging over the past two days, are likely to receive more rainfall today. The weather forecasting agency has issued an orange alert for Telangana, the Gujarat region, Assam and Meghalaya, west Madhya Pradesh, etc. Check full weather update for all the Indian states here.
India weather updates on September 2
IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Vidarbha region of Mahrashtra. Moreover, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Gujarat Region, Marathwada.
