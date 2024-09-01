Zarqa's August Exports Surpass JD48 Million

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, September 1 (Petra) -- The commercial exports from Zarqa, primarily re-exports, reached JD48,395,709 in August, according to Hussein Shraim, Chairman of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce.The Chamber, along with its office in the Zarqa Free Zone, issued 628 certificates of origin during the month, reflecting the robust trade activity.Shraim highlighted that the majority of Zarqa's exports for August consisted of cars and their accessories. Other significant export items included materials, sanitary ware, medicines, food products, clothing, jewelry, electrical and electronic appliances, as well as home and office furniture and stationery.