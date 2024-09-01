Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Of Foreign Affairs
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Prague: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met today with HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova Mihail Popsoi, on the sidelines of the GLOBSEC Forum, held in Prague, Czech Republic.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to regional and international issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN01092024000063011010ID1108624267
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.