Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Prague: of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met today with HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova Mihail Popsoi, on the sidelines of the GLOBSEC Forum, held in Prague, Czech Republic.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to regional and international issues of mutual interest.