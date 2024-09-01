UTT 2024: Puneri Paltan Beat Jaipur Patriots To Stay Alive For Knockouts

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) Puneri Paltan Table stormed back into contention for a place in the knockouts with a 9-6 win over debutants Jaipur Patriots in an exciting UTT 2024 tie at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor on Sunday.

Puneri Paltan were at the bottom of the eight-team table going into Sunday's clash and the win over the Jaipur-based franchise saw them power their way to the fourth spot with 28 points in their kitty. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

Jaipur Patriots leapfrogged a rung to take the fifth spot with 25 points.

Both teams were equally matched almost right till the end and the sizable crowd in the arena was kept on tenterhooks as the lead changed hands after almost every other game.

Ankur Bhattacharjee, who was later adjudged the Indian Player of the Tie, put Puneri Paltan off to a winning start by defeating Ronit Bhanja 2-1 (10-11, 11-10, 11-8) in the first men's singles. The Bengal lad, who is yet to taste defeat this season, made a great comeback after suffering an early setback in a match which saw two consecutive golden points.

Suthasini Sawettabut brought Jaipur Patriots back to level terms with a 2-1 (8-11, 11-10, 11-7) verdict over the highly rated Ayhika Mukherjee.

Puneri Paltan regained the lead immediately after when Natalia Bajor and Anirban Ghosh got the better of Nithyashree Mani and Cho Seungmin 2-1 (11-10, 7-11, 11-9) in the mixed doubles clash.

Puneri Paltan finally put some daylight between themselves and Jaipur Patriots when Joao Monteiro registered his first win for the Pune-based franchise by beating the dangerous Cho Seungmin 2-1 (8-11, 11-10, 11-7).

That handed Puneri Paltan a 7-5 lead, going into the final match of the evening – the second women's singles.

Natalia Bajor, who was later adjudged the Foreign Player of the Tie, wrapped up the victory for Puneri Paltan Table Tennis with a 2-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-6) win over a fighting Nithyashree Mani in the second women's singles.

Detailed scores

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis bt Jaipur Patriots 9-6:

Ankur Bhattacharjee bt Ronit Bhanja 2-1 (10-11, 11-10, 11-8)

Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Suthasini Sawettabut 1-2 (11-8, 10-11, 7-11)

Natalia Bajor/Anirban Ghosh bt Nithyashree Mani/Cho Seungmin 2-1 (11-10, 7-11, 11-9)

Joao Monteiro bt Cho Seungmin 2-1 (8-11, 11-10, 11-7)

Natalia Bajor bt Nithyashree Mani 2-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-6)