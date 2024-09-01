September Arrives With Rich Calendar Of Entertainment Events, Theatrical And Musical Performances, Exhibitions And Sports Tournaments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is gearing up to host a series of multicultural events this September including art exhibitions, musical performances, and thrilling tournaments for sports enthusiasts.

Qatar Calendar serves as a comprehensive guide for residents and visitors to navigate events across the country, providing information on the events' dates, timings, and locations.

This calendar is the result of Visit Qatar's collaboration with stakeholders, developed to promote their events and festivals to a broader audience through a 360-degree marketing approach, including a website, mobile application, social channel, and much more.

Commenting on the events, Sheikha Noor Abdulla Al-Thani, Head of Tourism Events and Festivals Organising Section at Qatar Tourism, said:“September in Qatar promises an exciting line up of cultural, artistic, and sporting events for residents and tourists to enjoy. Through successful collaborations with our stakeholders, Qatar Calendar provides a diverse range of events that cater to all tastes, ages, and budgets.”

Qatar Calendar's September edition unveils a packed roster of events, including:

Immersive exhibitions

'Honour The Past, To Celebrate the Future: Qatar's Educational Vision Exhibition' is running now at Liwan Design Studios and Labs, displaying the journey of female education in Qatar from 1938 to 2006.

The exhibition highlights the first girls' school in the country, Banat El Doha, founded by Amna Mahmoud Al Jaidah and the Ministry of Education, as well as its impact on multiple generations of women.

In addition, 'Mohamed Melehi: A Giant of Postcolonial Art in Morocco Exhibition' is showcasing now at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, centred around Moroccan artistic wonders from the postcolonial era.

'In the Footsteps of Ara Güler: Exploring the Photographer's Legacy' is running now at the Museum of Islamic Art.

The exhibition is a special collaboration between the Ara Güler Museum in Istanbul and Qatar Museums, showing the life of the renowned photographer.

The 'Space Art Exhibition: Cosmic Canvas' is on display till September 20 at the Al Thurayya Planetarium, Katara Cultural Village, perfect for astronomy enthusiasts.

S'hail – Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition returns for its eighth edition this month from September 10 to 14 at Katara Cultural Village. S'hail is one of the largest international falcon exhibitions, bringing to visitors falcon auctions, hunting-related handicrafts, falcon supplies, and much more.

Geekdom at Lusail Boulevard is hosting 'Geekend' from September 12 to 14.

This event returns bigger and better than its predecessor with stage programs, science-fiction shows, Geekend Market, Geekend Lounge, Board Game Area, Escape Game, and eSports tournaments, for an entertainment-packed weekend.

ConteQ Expo 2024 will be held at the Qatar National Convention Centre from September 16 to 18.

The event is hosted by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Labour, and Public Works Authority 'Ashghal', and organised by NeXTfairs for Conferences & Exhibitions.

As the first of its kind, the ConteQ Expo 2024 will be showcasing latest research and innovative breakthroughs in construction and services, pertaining to improving productivity, quality, reliability, cost-savings, waste-reduction, and energy efficiency.

The next edition of the Doha International Coffee Exhibition 2024 is set to take place from September 26 to 28 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

This exhibition is the leading event for the global coffee industry, featuring innovative and educational coffee commerce by the world's leading coffee suppliers.

With the aim of supporting Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, Al-Markhiya Gallery, in cooperation with Qatar Red Crescent, is organising a fine art exhibition titled 'The Sky Above Gaza... Imagine'.

The exhibition will run from September 17 to November 7 at Al Markhiya Gallery, The Fire Station.

It will feature the works of more than 50 artists from Qatar, Palestine, and several other Arab countries, all of whom are inspired by the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of Gaza.



Trade fairs for all tastes

The Rouda Al Malki Exhibition is running till September 4 at Qatar National Convention Centre – a great exhibition for fashion enthusiasts.

The Lawazim Trade Fair is ongoing till September 7 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, featuring diverse, international products such as abayas, jalabiyas, accessories, perfumes, and home and food supplies.

The Family Shopping Fair will be taking place from September 22 till October 8 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

The fair features a variety of fashion products, perfumes, and food items from different countries.

Lively theatrical performances

'70 Years of Theatre Gala – The Doha Players' is set to take place at the Giwana Ballroom at Radisson Blu Hotel on September 19 and 20.

The renowned dramatic society, the Doha Players, will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of theatre in Qatar, with dinner, dancing, live entertainment, an exhibition, and more.

The 'Hamra Street' comedy musical will be held from September 26 till 28 at U Venue.

The musical is being presented for the first time in Doha, featuring Badie Abu Shakra and Yvonne El Hachem, as well as a talented ensemble.

The theatrical play, 'Hind in the Land of Sindh', will be running from September 26 till 28 at the Drama Theater at Katara Cultural Village.

The play is set to feature prominent local theatre professionals narrating the story of 'Hind' in search of her feline friends.

Energising concerts

'Philharmonic At The Library Arabic Nights from North Africa' will be taking place at Qatar National Library on September 12 as part of the Qatar-Morocco Year of Culture 2024.

This musical event will bring to visitors iconic Arab compositions and melodies from North Africa, presented by Maias Alyamani and Maqam ensemble.

An Evening with R. Strauss: Death, Drama, & Discovery will be taking place at Qatar National Convention Centre on September 13 starting 19:30.

Led by conductor Elias Grandy, this orchestral performance features three of Strauss' best poems. Berlioz' Symphonie Fantastique by Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will be held on September 17 starting at 19:30 at Qatar National Convention Centre.

The orchestra is also conducted by Elias Grandy, showcasing three compositions from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Visitors can anticipate an evening packed with innovative storytelling through music.

The 'Russian Greats: Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky' concert will be held on September 22, starting 21:30 at the Opera House at Katara Cultural Village.

With guest conductor Kamoliddin Urinbaev and pianist Fazliddin Husanov, this concert brings to visitors an evening celebrating powerful Russian Romanticism from the late 19th century.

The 'Heroes and Villains' concert will be taking place at Auditorium 3 at Qatar National Convention Centre on September 29, starting at 19:30.

Conductor Frank Strobel will showcase the journey of cinema's greatest heroes and villains through orchestral performances of the most iconic film scores.

Artistic workshops

The 'Family Day: Geometrical Shapes' workshop will be held on September 14 at the Museum of Islamic Art Atrium, allowing visitors to learn more about geometric shapes.

City Center Mall is hosting a 'Back to School' event till September 28, where children can enjoy an array of activities such as crafts, colouring, balloon twisting, and more.

The 'Diwani Intermediate Workshop' will be led by Hussan Ahmed at the Museum of Islamic Art from September 7 till 28.

Visitors who have previously learned the beginner ruq'ah script can learn Diwani, one of the most important Arabic scripts.

Sports

Education City Stadium offers a Ladies Night every month – a space exclusively for women's fitness.

This month, the ladies' night will be held on September 4, for women to enjoy HIIT classes, community sessions, and different sports including boxing, table tennis, and fencing.

In addition, the event will also feature a football tournament for women organised by football team Paris Saint Germain.

The Sealine Challenge 2024 is set to take place on September 28 at Sealine Beach, organised by Qatar Sports for All Federation.

This year, the Sealine Challenge running race is anticipating 400 contestants of both genders and different age groups for various distances.

Contestants and spectators will have a unique experience of racing in the middle of nature, surrounded by dunes.

QTerminals Qatar Classic will be hosted from September 28 to October 5 at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, for squash enthusiasts to enjoy.

The 3rd Qatar Asian Junior Tournament for 14 years and under will be held from September 30 till October 5, also at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.