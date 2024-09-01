Green development in China’s agricultural sector improve from 2022 to 2023

(MENAFN) The level of green development in China’s agricultural sector has seen significant improvements from 2022 to 2023, as highlighted in a recent report released by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) and the China Agricultural Green Development Research Society. According to Ye Yujiang, vice president of CAAS, China has been actively promoting a comprehensive and multi-dimensional transformation towards green agriculture, largely driven by advancements in technological innovation. This commitment to sustainable practices has positioned China as a leader in agricultural green development.



The report emphasizes that China has made notable progress in conserving and utilizing agricultural resources, with green development initiatives being implemented through pilot demonstration projects across the country. The emergence of new agricultural entities has played a crucial role in accelerating the shift towards sustainability, acting as a catalyst for broader changes within the sector. These new entities are instrumental in driving the adoption of environmentally friendly practices and technologies, contributing to the overall green transformation of Chinese agriculture.



A key focus of China’s green agricultural efforts has been on reducing the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, as well as enhancing the comprehensive utilization of crop straw, livestock, and poultry manure. The country has also made strides in reducing and recycling plastic film used in farming. According to the report, the total amount of chemical fertilizers used in China has been on a continuous decline for seven consecutive years, underscoring the success of these initiatives in fostering a more sustainable agricultural environment.



China’s capacity to supply high-quality green agricultural products has also seen substantial growth. By the end of 2023, the country had established standardized production bases for green food raw materials covering approximately 177 million mu (11.8 million hectares). The report further indicates that the qualified rate of routine monitoring on the quality and safety of agricultural products across the nation reached an impressive 97.8 percent throughout the year, reflecting the effectiveness of China’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and sustainability of its agricultural outputs.

