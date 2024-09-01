Turkish Forces 'Neutralize' 17 PKK/YPG Terrorists In Northern Iraq And Syria
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 17 PKK/YPG terrorists
in recent operations in northern Iraq and northern Syria, as
reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Turkish National Defense
Ministry.
According to the ministry, 15 of the terrorists were targeted in
the Gara and Metina regions, as well as in the Claw-Lock operation
zone of northern Iraq. The remaining two terrorists were
neutralized in Manbij, northern Syria.
The Ministry reiterated that Turkish forces will persist in
their operations against terrorist groups, stating,“The breath of
Turkish soldiers will continue to be on the necks of the terrorists
wherever they may be.”
The term "neutralize" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate
that the terrorists were either killed, captured, or
surrendered.
Northern Iraq has been a frequent hideout for PKK terrorists who
plot attacks against Türkiye. In response, Türkiye launched
Operation Claw-Lock in 2022 to target PKK strongholds in the
Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.
The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US,
and the EU, has been responsible for more than 40,000 deaths over
its 40-year campaign, including those of women, children, and the
elderly. The YPG is recognized as the PKK's Syrian branch.
