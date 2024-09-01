Azerbaijani President: Relations With Slovakia Are Experiencing Dynamic Growth
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia are
experiencing dynamic growth,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
said in a congratulatory letter to President of Slovakia Peter
Pellegrini on the occasion of his country's constitution Day,
Azernews reports.
Expressing confidence that the joint fruitful cooperation in the
energy sector will continue successfully in other areas and
directions as well, the President of Azerbaijan said:“I believe
that, through our joint efforts, we will achieve the development of
Azerbaijan-Slovakia friendship and further deepen our mutually
beneficial cooperation on both a bilateral and multilateral basis,
in line with the interests of our peoples and by utilizing existing
opportunities.”
MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108623635
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.