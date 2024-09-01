عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani President: Relations With Slovakia Are Experiencing Dynamic Growth

Azerbaijani President: Relations With Slovakia Are Experiencing Dynamic Growth


9/1/2024 5:18:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia are experiencing dynamic growth,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini on the occasion of his country's constitution Day, Azernews reports.

Expressing confidence that the joint fruitful cooperation in the energy sector will continue successfully in other areas and directions as well, the President of Azerbaijan said:“I believe that, through our joint efforts, we will achieve the development of Azerbaijan-Slovakia friendship and further deepen our mutually beneficial cooperation on both a bilateral and multilateral basis, in line with the interests of our peoples and by utilizing existing opportunities.”

MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108623635


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search