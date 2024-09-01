Azerbaijani President: Relations With Slovakia Are Experiencing Dynamic Growth

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia are experiencing dynamic growth,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini on the occasion of his country's Day, Azernews reports.

Expressing confidence that the joint fruitful cooperation in the energy sector will continue successfully in other areas and directions as well, the President of Azerbaijan said:“I believe that, through our joint efforts, we will achieve the development of Azerbaijan-Slovakia friendship and further deepen our mutually beneficial cooperation on both a bilateral and multilateral basis, in line with the interests of our peoples and by utilizing existing opportunities.”