Heavy Rain Lashes Telangana, CM Appeals To People To Remain Indoors

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 1 (IANS) With heavy rain lashing several parts of Telangana, Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday appealed to people not to come out of their houses unless it is inevitable.

The Chief Minister urged people in low-lying areas to remain alert and inform officials if they need any assistance.

He held an emergency meeting to review the situation arising out of heavy rain in the state.

The Chief Minister spoke to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Damodar Raja Narasimha and Jupally Krishna Rao to review the situation.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Electricity, Panchayat Raj, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and Irrigation department officials to remain alert round-the-clock.

He asked district collectors, superintendents of Police and officials of Irrigation and Municipal Administration departments to visit the affected areas.

The Chief Minister directed officials not to go on leave. Those on leave have been asked to cancel the same and return to duties immediately.

Officials of the Emergency Department have been directed to monitor the situation at the ground level and provide information to the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to launch rescue and relief works in flood-affected areas.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs were asked to stay in their respective constituencies and undertake relief operations.

The Chief Minister also urged Congress workers to remain alert round-the-clock and participate in relief works.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari was monitoring rescue and relief operations in the state from the State Secretariat.

She was in touch with the officials of Disaster Management, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Health departments and the District Collectors, and was issuing necessary instructions to tackle the situation.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was also holding a video conference with all District Collectors from the State Secretariat to review the situation.