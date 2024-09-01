LAST CHANCE TO WIN THE SUMMER’S BIGGEST PRIZES WORTH AED 50 MILLION WITH DSS

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 August 2024: Counting down to an epic conclusion of its biggest, most exciting, and best-value edition ever, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 brings residents and visitors the final few chances to win jaw-dropping prizes worth a whopping AED 50 million. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), shoppers can still take home incredible rewards in a thrilling series of grand raffles and exclusive retail promotions before the exceptional DSS programme of thousands of things to do around the city wraps up on 1 September.



The clock is ticking and the prizes are calling, ranging from luxury cars and dazzling diamonds to millions of loyalty points, cash rewards, and much more.



The Emirates Skywards Everyday Promotion is offering shoppers a sky-high chance to win up to 1 Million Skywards Miles and travel the world with spends of just AED 50 at participating outlets. For those paying with a partner credit card, the rewards skyrocket with extra Skywards Miles and an incredible offer of triple Miles for new customers.



Customers who spend AED 300 or more in a single or cumulative spree at Majid Al Futtaim malls including City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates until 1 September will be entered into the DSS SHARE Millionaire draw to win an all-new Jaguar F Pace and 1 million SHARE points.



Dubai Festival City Mall’s Spend and Win contest will hand the keys to brand-new Lexus hybrid SUVs to two lucky winners, alongside daily instant prizes. Shoppers who spend AED 300 or more until 1 September, and upload their receipt on the BLUE shopping app, can enter the draw.



The Slide into the Summer Surprises shop-and-win promotion at Mercato Shopping Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah offers customers the chance to win AED 5,000 cash prize in weekly raffle draws with every AED 200 spent until 1 September.



Rewards programme Tickit offers members multiple ways to earn and redeem points, while standing the chance to win AED 10,000 in Tickit points each time they make 3 purchases at any Ticket vendor. Additionally, spends of over AED 500 through an ADCB card at Tickit’s partner locations increases shoppers’ chances of winning and becoming eligible for another draw with 10 lucky winners.



One lucky shopper can take home a stunning 22.2CT diamond necklace and earrings set in 18CT white gold, valued at AED 70,000 with WAFI City. The Spend and Win promotion is valid upon minimum spends of AED 300 or more until 1 September at any outlet in Wafi Mall, Wafi Restaurants, Wafi Health Club & Spa, Khan Murjan Souk, and Wafi Hotels. There’s no better way to end the summer than with a sparkle that lasts forever.



Shoppers can cruise around the city in a magnificent GAC GS8 2024 as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises Raffle Campaign 2024 when they spend AED 200 or more at 18 participating malls across the Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) until 1 September.



Dubai’s beloved character Modesh is celebrating 25 incredible years of bringing joy and delight to the city with thrilling opportunities to win incredible educational grants worth a total of AED 500,000. Today, 29 August, is the final chance for 25 lucky winners the chance to walk away with AED 20,000 each as part of the Modesh Scholarship. Shoppers simply need to spend AED 200 or more at Ibn Battuta Mall, Circle Mall, and several other participating Nakheel Pavilions.



As a fun final bonus, a massive surprise prize worth up to AED 20,000 is up for grabs for everyone who logs on to the Dubai Summer Surprises website and registers this weekend.



Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (Citywalk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.







