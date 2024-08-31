West Bengal: Durgapur Airport Gets 2 New Flights For Bhubaneswar And Guwahati

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Durgapur Airport in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal got two new flights, connecting Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra in Siliguri and Guwahati.

IndiGo will operate the two flights on Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Bagdogra and Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Guwahati routes, Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport, Durgapur said in a statement on Saturday.

The Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Bagdogra flight commenced operations on Friday, and will operate four days a week -- Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Guwahati flight began operations on Saturday. This flight will operate three days a week -- Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

These routes are set to enhance travel convenience for passengers, contribute to the region's economic growth and strengthen the connectivity in eastern India, the statement said.

“We are excited to welcome these new flights that will undoubtedly boost connectivity across key destinations in the region. The Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Bagdogra and Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Guwahati routes are essential additions to our network, and we are confident that these services will not only cater to the growing demand but also enhance the overall travel experience for our passengers,” Durgapur Airport director and accountable executive Kailash Mandal said.

The Durgapur Airport, located in the industrial belt of Paschim Bardhaman district, has flights to Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Earlier in August, flight operations to and fro the Durgapur airport were temporarily suspended since due to water logging in and around its premises.

Several places at the approach road to the airport from the highway were also inundated.

After the facility remained closed for three days, flight operations to and fro the Kazi Nazrul Islam airport were resumed on August 5.

“We are pleased to announce that post the unprecedented natural disaster in Paschim Bardhaman, regular scheduled flights from Durgapur Airport have resumed from today morning,” an official of Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd (BAPL), the developer of the airport, had said, as per a PTI report.