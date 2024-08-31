UP Govt Expands ODOP Scheme With New Flipkart Warehouses In Unnao And Varanasi

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Aug 31 (KNN) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath virtually inaugurated two new Flipkart warehouses in Unnao and Varanasi on Friday, marking a significant step in the state's expansion and of the Centre's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

During the event at Lok Bhavan, Adityanath emphasised the crucial role of platforms in enhancing the state's packaging and export capabilities.

He noted that Flipkart's involvement had given momentum to these efforts, particularly in promoting the ODOP scheme, which has gained worldwide recognition.

The chief minister highlighted Uttar Pradesh's position as the leading state in supporting small businesses, with 9 to 9.6 million MSME units.

He also mentioned the state's pioneering move to provide a security insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh to entrepreneurs associated with each MSME unit.

The newly inaugurated facilities, covering over 500,000 square feet, include fulfilment and sortation centres in Unnao and Varanasi.

These expansions are expected to create over 3,600 direct and indirect job opportunities, adding to the 700,000 jobs Flipkart has already generated in the state through its 65 facilities.

Adityanath emphasised how e-commerce platforms are fostering healthy competition and empowering citizens in both urban and rural areas to reach global markets.

He also highlighted the 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami' scheme, which aims to establish 1 million new enterprises, with Flipkart serving as a partner to bring their products to market.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Flipkart Group, stated that their initiatives support Uttar Pradesh's goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2027.

The chief minister called upon companies to take advantage of the state's warehousing policy, emphasising the government's commitment to creating a conducive environment for business growth.

As Uttar Pradesh continues to leverage technology and market access, the synergy between government initiatives and private sector participation is expected to drive significant economic growth and create numerous opportunities for its citizens.

(KNN Bureau)