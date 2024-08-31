Devastating Floods Kill 59 In Bangladesh This Month

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Aug. 31 (IANS) Devastating floods this month in Bangladesh have killed at least 59 people, according to the National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) under the of Disaster Management and Relief.

The centre said in its latest update on Saturday that 59 people, including 41 men, six women and 12 children, died in the ongoing floods till Saturday. Most of the serious flooding has been in the country's southeastern Greater Noakhali region so far.

Also, most of the deaths were in the southeastern Noakhali, Cumilla and Feni districts although the flood situation in parts of the northeastern Sylhet region has been deteriorating fast with the rivers inundating vast tracts of land and upending the lives of millions.

More than five million people have been affected by the floodwaters that hit 11 of the country's 64 districts and caused colossal damage to life, property and standing crops, Xinhua news agency reported.

Flood situations in several southeastern districts are now reportedly improving as flood water started to recede from the affected areas. There are still 696,995 people in the districts who are stranded by the floodwaters, according to reports.

Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus urged all concerned to continue their efforts in rescuing stranded people, providing emergency healthcare and extending cooperation for the victims.

The authorities have sent teams of disaster response forces to carry out rescue operations, distribute relief materials and supervise centers where the flood-affected people have taken shelter.