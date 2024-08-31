US, Ukraine Partners Discuss Further Military Support

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed with Quad and Ukrainian counterpart efforts to support Ukraine further in its war with Russia.

In a statement late Friday, Sullivan said that he discussed with Ukraine's partners "steps we are taking to strengthen Ukrainian forces on the battlefield, including through the provision of artillery, air defense, and other critical capabilities."

They also discussed "efforts to continue to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and harden Ukraine's grid amid Russia's renewed aerial on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as well as the investments the United States and our allies are making in Ukraine's defense industrial base to support its long term security."

In addition, the group conferred on efforts to generate support for a just and lasting peace based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity following the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told CNN the Biden administration is still considering his request to lift restrictions on Ukraine using long-range weapons to strike deeper inside Russian territory and confirmed he'd presented a list of targets in meetings with senior officials in Washington.

Despite repeated requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the US is not currently expected to loosen restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS). (end)

