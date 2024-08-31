Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,360 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's combat casualty toll in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion has reached an estimated 614,950, including 1,360 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,582 Russian tanks (+8 in the past 24 hours), 16,736 (+14) armored fighting vehicles, 17,614 (+42) artillery systems, 1,176 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 940 air defense systems, 368 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,471 (+18) UAVs, 2,557 (+1) cruise missiles, 28 warships / cutters, a submarine, 23,825 (+62) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,977 (+10) units of specialized equipment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 179 combat clashes took place along the frontlines in the past day, with the fighting being most intense in the Pokrovsk axis.