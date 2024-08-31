Kharkiv Bombardment Update: Seven Killed, 97 Injured, Including 22 Children
8/31/2024 2:16:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The casualty toll from the latest Russian air strike on Kharkiv has reached 97, according to the latest update.
The Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov , reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"According to an update, as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, 97 people have been injured, of which 22 are minors," the report says.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's air raid targeted civil infrastructure in Kharkiv on Friday. Residential buildings and an educational facility were damaged. A 14-year-old girl died at a playground in the Nemyshlyanskyi district, and more people were killed in an apartment block hit by a Russian bomb in the Industrialnyi district.
