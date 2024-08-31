Kharkiv Bombardment Update: Seven Killed, 97 Injured, Including 22 Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The casualty toll from the latest Russian air strike on Kharkiv has reached 97, according to the latest update.

The Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov , reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"According to an update, as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, 97 people have been injured, of which 22 are minors," the report says.

U.S. envoy onairstrike: Russia must be held accountable

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's air raid targeted civil infrastructure in Kharkiv on Friday. Residential buildings and an educational facility were damaged. A 14-year-old girl died at a playground in the Nemyshlyanskyi district, and more people were killed in an apartment block hit by a Russian bomb in the Industrialnyi district.

Photo: Telegram/Syniehubov