LG Attends Foundation Day Celebration Of SMVD Shrine Board

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Katra- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday attended the 39th Foundation Day celebration of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at Matrika Auditorium of SMVD University. The momentous occasion also marked the 14th annual day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul.

Addressing the gathering, the LG congratulated all the Members, officials and everyone associated with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and SMVD Gurukul on their achievements and contribution to inclusive development of Jammu Kashmir.

The LG, who is the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, highlighted the measures taken by the Board for hassle-free pilgrimage and to enhance the spiritual experience of devotees.

Speaking on the need for change in the education sector, the LG said that moral values and scientific thinking is essential for an enriched knowledge system. He called upon the teachers to eliminate the fear of change and proactively adopt new syllabus to ensure holistic education reaches all sections of society.

“Curiosity is the basis of lifelong learning and to address the future challenges. Character Building is vital to build the nation,” the LG said.

He lauded the efforts of Gurukul in creating a fine balance between a pragmatic curriculum which is responsive to the needs of the modern world and spiritual upliftment through Vedic education.

“The learning traditions of ancient India had emphasised on education to develop the complete personality of students so they can become more creative. Our Gurukul education in the past was considered as a treasure of knowledge in science, mathematics and medicine. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul has ensured that education is more practical and also focuses on our values and ideals,” the LG observed.



The LG appreciated the contribution of Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Prof. Vishwa Murti Shastri, and teachers of the Gurukul in the growth of this reputed educational institution.

Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Member of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Council for the Gurukul observed the key role of UT Administration for nurturing institution like Gurukul which has kept alive the Vedic and Sanatan traditions in the modern era.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, highlighted the initiatives taken by the Board for facilitation of pilgrims.

Dr Dhananjay Mishra, Principal of the Gurukul, presented the Annual Report of the institution while students of the Gurukul staged an impressive Sanskrit play which was highly appreciated by the audience.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated the meritorious students, staff members of the Board and the Yatra Marg to the Holy Shrine façade lighting project team. He also released Dr Neelam Sareen's book titled“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi – Ek Alokik Sidh Peeth” and the third edition of Annual Magazine of SMVD Gurukul.

Later, the LG visited the construction site and inspected the ongoing works of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence.

Members of the Shrine Board – Baleshwar Rai, Dr Ashok Bhan, Dr. Neelam Sareen, Suresh Kumar Sharma and Raghu K. Mehta were present.

Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor SMVDU; Padma Shri Vishwa Murti Shastri, Member SMVD Gurukul Governing Body and officers from Shrine Board and District administration, besides students, faculty members and prominent citizens were also present.