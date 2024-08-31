Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Gets Engaged? Check Out Recent Pictures That Sparked Rumors [PHOTOS]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco appear to be moving their relationship forward, as recent photos suggest. Selena Gomez was recently spotted with a ring on her left ring finger, fueling rumors of an engagement to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. On Thursday, the "Only Murders in the Building" star was photographed leaving a Subway restaurant in Los Angeles. During this outing, the simple was clearly visible as she held her phone, a bag of chips, and her sunglasses. For the casual outing, Gomez opted for an oversized vintage T-shirt paired with black leggings and was seen wearing headphones.

This sighting comes just weeks after the 32-year-old "Love On" singer sparked engagement speculation when she started following a wedding planner on TikTok. According to a report by Page Six, she continues to follow CMG Weddings & Events. Earlier, Gomez had teased her fans by placing pink heart emojis over her left ring finger in a mirror selfie that featured Blanco in the background. While some speculated she was hiding an engagement ring, others suggested she might have been covering a vape.

The selfies followed a recent report by Deuxmoi, which claimed that Selena and Benny“got engaged surrounded by their friends at their usual beach house hangout” earlier this month. Despite the swirling rumors, neither Selena nor Blanco has confirmed whether they are planning a wedding. However, with their online displays of affection and subtle hints, it seems likely that a wedding could be on the horizon.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Relationship

Selena and Benny, who have been dating for just over a year, went public with their relationship in December 2023. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Gomez described Blanco as“the best thing that's ever happened” to her, much to the delight of her fans. In July, she also shared that she had been the first to say“I love you” in their relationship.

When asked about marriage plans during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Benny mentioned that he needed to "get his act together" and added that when he looks at Selena, he can't imagine a better situation. Elsewhere in the interview, Gomez expressed her desire to have a family and many children.