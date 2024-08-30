Amir, Scholz Discuss Mutual Ties, International Developments

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed Friday in a phone call with the Chancellor of the Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to further develop and promote them. The call also dealt with the key regional and international developments of mutual interest.

