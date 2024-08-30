عربي


Amir, Scholz Discuss Mutual Ties, International Developments

8/30/2024 11:01:35 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed Friday in a phone call with the Chancellor of the federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to further develop and promote them.
The call also dealt with the key regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Gulf Times

