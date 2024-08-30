Dr. Stacy L. M. Mcdonald Unveils New Children's Book: Togi's Adventures: The Big Move!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Story Introduces Kids to Computer Mice Through Adventure

UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald's is thrilled to announce the release of her latest children's book, Togi's Adventures: The Big Move! This captivating and educational story invites readers on a journey with Togi, a charming computer mouse, as he navigates the challenges and excitement of moving from a corporate office to a home office.Togi's Adventures: The Big Move! is designed to be both entertaining and informative. Through Togi's journey, readers of all ages will learn about the essential functions and parts of a computer mouse, including pointing, selecting, hovering, scrolling, dragging-and-dropping, and managing computer programs. The story goes beyond technical details, capturing the emotional aspects of a move-from initial excitement to moments of fear and eventual happiness-making it relatable for both children and adults.Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald, an esteemed educator and author, has crafted this book with a blend of educational content and Christian values. The inspiration for the book stemmed from Dr. McDonald's desire to help those intimidated by technology, including elderly neighbors struggling with computer mice. Her aim is to demystify technology and provide comfort through the adventures of Togi.Dr. McDonald, who holds a Doctorate in Education from Nova Southeastern University and has extensive experience in teaching and curriculum development, brings her passion for education to her writing.“I wanted to create a book that not only teaches about technology but also addresses the emotional journey of moving and adapting to change,” Dr. McDonald explains.“Through Togi's adventures, I hope to inspire readers to embrace new experiences with courage and curiosity.”The book also features a beautifully illustrated new mouse pad that Togi explores-a serene blue scene reminiscent of a beach, providing a comforting and relaxing backdrop for his new home office.In addition to Togi's Adventures: The Big Move! Dr. McDonald has authored several other books, including A Christian Woman's Approach to Modern Dating and A Modern Woman's Guide to Maintaining a Relationship. Her forthcoming titles include Togi's Adventures: Going to Surf Camp and Togi's Adventures: Christmas in Toms River.For more information about Togi's Adventures: The Big Move! and other works by Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald, visit her official website and follow her on social media:Website:Info-commercial Video:

