Azercell Introduces Kinon Service
Date
8/30/2024 3:10:32 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Enjoy over 240 channels free for 14 days
Azercell presents a new Kinon service, offering access to more
than 240 local and international TV channels, along with a vast
library of popular movies within a single app.
Subscribers can create up to five profiles and enjoy
simultaneous streaming on three various devices under one
subscription. The app is available for download on both google Play
and AppStore.
The service provides two subscription packages to cater to
different viewing preferences.
Kinon+Amediateka: The package features high-quality live TV
channels and the latest movies/series from top studios, including
HBO, BBC, ABC Studios, Sony Pictures, and WarnerMedia. Users can
activate the subscription by dialing the USSD code *800#YES. The
package includes a 14-day trial period. Additionally, as part of
the campaign, users will receive 5GB of free internet traffic
exclusively for streaming TV channels. After the trial period, the
monthly subscription fee will be 9 AZN.
Amediateka: The package offers access to new films and series
from HBO, BBC, ABC Studios, Sony Pictures, and WarnerMedia studios
in high quality. To subscribe, dial *890#YES for a monthly fee of
3.99 AZN.
Subscriptions can be canceled at any time.
It should be noted that Kinon is supported on all Android and
iOS smartphones, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, tablets, and other
devices. Support for LG Smart TV will be available soon.
For more information about the service, please visit Azercell or
Kinon.
MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108620455
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.