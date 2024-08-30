Dedication Of New Historical Marker In Lehi, UT Pays Tribute To Veterans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rep. Cory Maloy, (R-Lehi, Utah) Speaks at historical marker ceremony in front of Lehi, Utah Memorial Building.

Members of the American Legion Post 19 unveil the Historic marker in front of the Lehi Memorial Building.

The Lehi Memorial Building completed in 1926 to honor WWI veterans received a historical marker from the Lehi Historical Society.

Rep. Cory Maloy, (R-Lehi, Utah) speaks to the community attending the unveiling of the historical marker in front of the Lehi Memorial Building.

State Rep. Cory Maloy (R-Lehi, Utah) joined Lehi City leaders and the local community Tuesday to unveil a new historical marker at the Lehi Memorial Building.

- Rep. Cory Maloy, (R-Lehi, Utah)LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- State Representative Cory Maloy (R-Lehi, Utah) joined Lehi City leaders and the local community on Tuesday to unveil a new historical marker at the Lehi Memorial Building. This dedication ceremony was a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces and a celebration of the enduring values that have shaped the Lehi community for generations.Rep. Maloy, a long-time advocate for veterans' causes and community heritage, spoke passionately at the event.“This historical marker is more than just a piece of stone or metal; it represents the dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit that has built Lehi and continues to sustain it today. As we honor the courageous men and women who have defended our freedoms, we also recognize the families who stood by them, ensuring that our community remained strong and united during the most challenging times.”The ceremony attracted a large crowd, including local veterans, their families, city officials, and numerous residents, who gathered to pay their respects and reflect on Lehi's proud history. The event exemplified Lehi's strong community bonds, where history is not only remembered but actively honored.Rep. Maloy also paid special tribute to American Legion Post 19, a steadfast supporter of Lehi's veterans for many years.“The members of Post 19 embody the very spirit of service and commitment that runs deep in our town. Their tireless efforts to ensure that the stories of our veterans are never forgotten is truly commendable,” Maloy said. He expressed profound gratitude for their ongoing dedication, noting that their work inspires the entire community.The event was not just about commemorating the past but also about connecting it with the future. Rep. Maloy drew a powerful link between the values of Lehi's founders and the town's future direction.“The same grit, determination, and sense of community that built this Memorial Building in 1926 are what continue to drive us forward today. As your representative, I am committed to preserving these values and ensuring that Lehi remains a community where hard work, respect, and honor are not just words but a way of life,” he said.The new historical marker now stands as a permanent testament to the courage, sacrifice, and commitment of Lehi's veterans and their families. This marker is more than a reminder of the past; it symbolizes the town's deep-rooted values and its ongoing dedication to honoring those who have served.The evening was a powerful reminder of Lehi's rich history and the community's collective responsibility to preserve and honor the legacy of those who have come before us. The dedication of this historical marker stands as a lasting tribute to the values that continue to guide and strengthen our town.###

