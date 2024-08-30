LAN (Local Area Networks) Newsletter Service
Date
8/30/2024 11:31:19 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LAN Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Local Area Networks are being introduced into enterprises of all sizes. Products, both hardware and software, are being introduced at a fast pace. technology continues to be developed, making it difficult to keep abreast with new market opportunities. Fibre Optics and Wireless are making inroads into LANs with decreasing hardware costs and increased bandwidth.
Copper based systems are fighting back with CDDI, Ethernet switches, improved Ethernet over copper and other technologies to continue to squeeze higher performance out of copper. LAN Newsletter is a tool to assist "information overloaded" executives to keep up to date. IGI staff reviews every major source of information on LAN markets, technologies and applications on a regular basis.
Benefits of subscribing to this newsletter?
Pays for itself in cost of identifying, locating, and acquiring hard to find key market information Procurements, market intelligence, contract awards. Provides a competitive information edge. Keeps you up-to-date in this fast moving field. Saves time in reviewing many information sources. Provides market insights into the impact of new developments, products, competition, technology and standards. Provides valuable insights into market developments
Subjects Covered
Market Trends Internetworking Enterprise Networks PCMCIA 10 Base T CDDI 802 Standards Wireless ATM Routers/Bridges ISO Ethernet Multimedia LANs Frame Relay 100VG-Any LAN PBX LANs Major Installations Fiber Optics Token Ring Cost Trends Market Opportunities User Surveys 100 Base T Procurements New Products Market Forecasts Cost Analyses Installations Key New Publications Procurement Hubs Plans New Companies Strategic Alliances ISDN Interconnects Plastic Fiber Optics Joint Ventures Switching Voice and Video over LANs Who should be interested? Manufacturers Users Facility Managers CATV MSO Software Producers Telcos Strategic Planners CAPs Component Suppliers Telecommunications and Installers Teleports Consultants ADP Managers Systems Integrators Investors
