The Moneyshow Toronto To Be Held On Sept. 13-14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upcoming event to feature 40+ speakers, world-class educational opportunities in trading strategies, retooling your portfolio, and assessing outlook amid rapidly changing economic conditions

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- MoneyShow, a leading producer of for affluent investors, active traders, and financial advisors, will host the upcoming The MoneyShow Toronto - Outlook 2024-25 Politics, Policy and Profits next month at the Metro Toronto Centre North.



MoneyShow conferences have earned the reputation as dynamic industry events offering world-class educational opportunities in trading and investing domains while curating highly professional conclaves optimized for productivity, high-powered networking, and knowledge exchange.

At the upcoming event, attendees will include leading world-class economists, renowned market analysts, money managers and professional traders, registered investment advisors, investment bankers, specialized brokerages, fund managers, as well as industry bodies and service providers.

Investors and traders alike will have access to top-of-the-line educational opportunities that will cover a variety of important topics including Profit Strategies for Before and After the US, Canadian Elections; What to Do Next with Gold, Copper, and Other Commodities; Smarter Options Trading Tactics for Income and Gains; ETFs and Stocks to Buy Ahead of the New Year; Real Estate Moves for Today's (and Tomorrow's) Market; and, Tax and Financial Planning Guidance Amid Policy Shifts.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with industry thought leaders through a multitude of formats such as presentations, in-depth workshops, and panel discussions. These sessions will enable attendees to gain crucial insights into tuning up portfolios to maximize the upside while hedging against potential volatility; developing a mindset to boost profits while minimizing risks in any market cycle; and discovering new investments, strategies, and tools to strengthen your portfolio position.

The upcoming event will feature a star-studded line-up of more than 40 distinguished speakers and thought leaders including Ardi Aaziznia of Ayandeh Investing Group; Erin Allen of BMP ETFs; Eric Balchunas of Bloomberg Intelligence; and Dalia Barsoum of Streetwise Mortgages and Streetwise Wealth.

Larry Berman, Partner and Chief Investment Officer, ETF Capital Management; Raghav Mehta, ETF Strategist, Fidelity Canada; Eric Nuttall, Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager, Ninepoint Partners LP; Prerna Mathews, Vice President of ETF Product and Strategy, Mackenzie Investments; Dylan Smith, Vice President and Senior Economist, Rosenberg Research; Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets; Peter Boockvar, CIO, Bleakly Financial Group; and Bipin Rai, Head of ETF Strategy, BMO Global Asset Management; shall each present keynotes on a variety of markets including stocks, ETFs, energy, and broader economics.

The insights-packed agenda will also include informative panel discussions on“The 10 Best Sectors and Stocks for 2025” with Peter Boockvar, Bleakley Financial Group; Ryan Irvine, Bleakley Financial Group; and Adam Johnson, BullseyeBrief.com, moderated by Mike Larson; as well as“Stocks? Real Estate? Something Else? Two Top Canadian Influencers Weigh in on Where YOU Should Invest in 2024-2025” with Adrian Bar, Founder and Influencer, Canadian in a T-Shirt; Navjot Bindra, Creator, Grow with Nav; and Maxwell Nicholson, CEO and co-Founder, Blossom Social.

To expand affinity to an ever-widening range of audiences that have specific interests and concerns, the event will also host four special tracks – Canadian Moneysaver Day; World of ETF Investing; All-Stars of Options Trading; and Financial Advisors Program, each of which focuses on a particular investing theme.

The state-of-the-art Interactive Exhibit Hall is a one-stop resource to a whole new world of investing and trading opportunities. Attendees can enjoy a host of offerings including product debuts, exclusive deals, and direct access to the latest in financial products and services, along with direct access to C-suite executives and company representatives.

In the midst of an exciting, interactive and informative atmosphere, attendees can look forward to observing senior traders explaining how to identify hidden opportunities; picking the brains of leading economists, analysts, and money managers; and even have some wholesome fun with our cash prizes.

Kim Githler, Chair and CEO at MoneyShow said,“We are proud to offer the very best in educational and networking resources related to all aspects of the financial markets. With expectations of rate cuts taking effect globally, 2025 is poised to look very different than the last couple of years. The perspectives of our highly accomplished speakers prove to be game changers for attendees in navigating emerging landscapes, geopolitical risks and added volatility. Our hands-on trading sessions add tremendous value to the respective portfolio management. By leveraging this unique platform, attendees may also build lasting professional relationships with seasoned investors and financial market participants.”

MoneyShow events also offer speakers and presenting companies additional services including amplified digital reach in collaboration with IBN . The network's coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners such as Apple News and Benzinga in addition to 65+ IBN brands that collectively boast 2+ million likes, followers, and subscribers.

In its capacity as the official media sponsor of the conference, IBN will leverage its array of state-of-the-art solutions to heighten recognition and further the outreach of presenting companies, participating investors, and the event as a whole through an array of extensive digital channels, best-in-class social media capabilities, and communications strategies.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, stated,“We are thrilled to be partnering with MoneyShow for their Toronto event, and to once again be working closely with their talented team. We are looking forward to contributing to their mission of spreading world-class educational experiences and awareness relating to the financial markets. We will deploy cutting-edge media strategies and the latest technological tools to drive broader recognition for speakers, participating companies, and the conference itself.”

Following Governor Powell's Jackson Hole speech highlighting the need to lower interest rates, financial markets are approaching a watershed moment. Reducing the cost of debt servicing will push capital to search for fresh opportunities. On the other hand, overall growth trajectories, geopolitical concerns, and volatility risks remain. The upcoming MoneyShow event will provide unique insights on preparing to benefit from this transformative moment while hedging against potential downsides.

