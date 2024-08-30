Moneyhero Group To Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (Nasdaq:MNY) (“ MoneyHero ” or the“ Company ”), a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 results on Thursday, September 19, 2024 before market opens and will hold a related call to discuss the results at 8:00a.m. EST the same day.



About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) is a market leader in the online personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison sector throughout Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in the emerging markets of Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax, and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia's largest operating B2C platform. Enterprise-wide, MoneyHero currently manages 262 commercial partner relationships and services 8.5 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the 3 months ended March 31, 2024. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel-co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund-and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit .

