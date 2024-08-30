Afghan Singer Aryana Sayeed Is In 'Fear Of' The Taliban's Return As Afghan Peace Talks Resume

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Popular Afghan Aryana Saeed attended the leaders meting in London – Dec 03, 2019

Popular Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed spoke as a Human Rights Defender thru 'Music' at the 'NATO Engages', a side event to NATO Leaders Meeting in London, expressing her concerns and fear of returning 'The Taliban' back in power.

Aryana Sayeed, welcomed the Afghanistan peace talks, but said is in 'fear of' women's losing achievements and rights if the is back in power.

“There are discussions about the international community to walk away and leave Afghanistan or to potentially reach a deal or a compromise with Taliban, even-though I personally support the peace like everyone else, but I do not want us to sacrifice or risk the rights of Afghan women or all those achievements and the progresses that have been made in the country for the past twenty years.” said Aryana Sayeed.

She expressed concerns about NATO forces leaving Afghanistan, thinking that violence and civil wars can resume in the absence of the international community.

“If you leave and walk away from Afghanistan, I think that Afghanistan will return to civil war, where all those warlords are waiting to attacking and fighting each other for money and for power and they will not care about all those millions innocent souls and lives that will be lost in the process and Afghanistan will again go back to be the home of terrorism.”, she said.

Nicolas Kay, NATO's Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan introduces Aryana Saeed in the 'NATO Engages' Event, London – Dec 3, 2019

Aryana praised the role of NATO in empowering the Afghanistan National Security Defense Forces through training and providing supports.

“One of the major challenges I took upon myself was to perform in the heart of the Kabul city, at a football stadium where the Taliban used to openly execute women by shooting them in the head, in the crowd. It is interesting to see a nightmare turned in to hope in the same place and of course all these performances would not have been possible without the the major security an partial 'peace of mind' provided by the Afghan forces who were actually trained and supported by NATO.”, Aryana said.

The 2 days 'NATO's 70th anniversary and the leaders meeting' is held on the 3-4 December 2019 in London.

Twenty Nine leaders from the NATO alliance countries gather in London on Wednesday to celebrate the organization's 70th year anniversary and discuss the NATO's role in the fight against terrorism, arms control, relationship with Russia and the rise of China.

