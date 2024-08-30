U.S. Department Of Defense Awards RTI $190 Million Cooperative Agreement For Defense STEM Education Consortium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The consortium provides K-16 students and educators with access to innovative STEM experiences

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded a significant cooperative agreement to nonprofit research institute RTI International to continue to lead the Defense Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education Consortium (DSEC). The initiative, valued at up to $190 million over 10 years, aims to enhance STEM education across the nation.

RTI, which has led DSEC since 2019, will continue collaborating with 28 organizations on behalf of DoD STEM and under the direction of Dr. Rebecca Stanley , DSEC consortium chair and education consultant at RTI. The multi-year initiative is focused on enriching STEM programs for students and educators, engaging the STEM workforce, conducting program evaluations and increasing public outreach.

"To build the STEM workforce of tomorrow, we need to offer students meaningful experiences that connect them with real-world careers and help them see STEM careers as achievable and exciting," said Stanley. "We are eager to continue collaborating with our partners to boost interest in STEM and strengthen career pathways for students."

The consortium provides K-16 students and educators with access to innovative STEM learning experiences. These programs aim to bridge gaps in underserved communities, offering opportunities that may not be available due to geographic, socioeconomic or demographic barriers.

As the lead organization of DSEC, RTI oversees consortium management, operations, communications and engagement with the alumni network. The DSEC is guided by the DoD STEM strategic plan and focuses on five core areas:



Consortium management

Research and evaluation

Strategic communications, outreach and alumni management

Regional hubs and ecosystems Strategic STEM initiatives

The DSEC network includes a broad range of organizations dedicated to advancing STEM education and workforce development, including the American Institutes of Research, Left Bank Consulting and Teaching Institute for Excellence in STEM.

