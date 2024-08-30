

The increasing demand for voice assistance-enabled devices is poised to drive growth in the voice banking market moving forward. For example, Statistics Canada reported an increase in adoption of Internet-connected smart home devices from 42% in 2020 to 47% in 2022, with smart speakers (30%) being particularly popular. This trend underscores the growing demand for voice assistance-enabled devices, which is a key driver behind the expansion of the voice banking market.

Leading companies in the voice banking market are focusing on developing advanced solutions such as AI-powered voice-assisted banking. These solutions leverage artificial intelligence and voice recognition technologies to enable customers to perform various banking tasks using voice commands. For instance, in April 2023, Glia launched a voice banking solution as part of its Glia Interaction Platform. This platform integrates AI-powered virtual assistants (GVAs) to deliver seamless and personalized customer experiences across digital and call center channels, especially within the financial services sector. The voice GVAs provide continuous 24/7 service, automating interactions during after-hours and peak periods, and enhancing phone support by replacing traditional touch-tone IVR systems with advanced conversational AI capabilities.

In April 2022, Tobii Dynavox, a Sweden-based company specializing in assistive technology, completed the acquisition of Acapela Group for an undisclosed sum. This strategic acquisition is intended to strengthen Tobii Dynavox's capability to offer high-quality and diverse voices for assistive communication technology. Acapela Group, headquartered in Belgium, specializes in text-to-speech software and is recognized for its expertise in creating personalized digital voices through voice banking.

Major companies operating in the voice banking market are Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, NatWest Group, U.S. Bank, Lloyds Bank plc, ICICI Bank, Ally Financial Inc., Emirates NBD Bank, NCR Corporation, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Verbio Technologies S.L, DBS Bank India Limited, Uniphore, Central 1 Credit Union, SoundHound AI Inc., Acapela Group, kasisto, BankBuddy, Vibepay, United Bank of India.

North America was the largest region in the voice banking market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the voice banking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The countries covered in the voice banking market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

