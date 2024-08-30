Dappos Launches Intent Assets To Unify Yield Generation And Usability In Crypto

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dappOS has launched Intent Assets, aiming to unify yield generation and asset usability in the space. Intent Assets allow users to earn yield while seamlessly using them like native tokens on-chain, without the involvement of centralized or custodial services.



For instance, intentETH can be used directly on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for adding ETH/USDT liquidity or even deposited into centralized exchanges (CEXs) as ETH, while earning an annual interest of 6-12%.

The current partners for Intent Assets include Pendle, Bouncebit, and Monad.

What is dappOS?

dappOS is an intent execution network that revolutionizes how users interact with decentralized blockchain systems. Instead of manually navigating through multiple steps in traditional dApps, users can simply focus on what they want to achieve with dappOS. The network's service providers handle all the intermediate processes, ensuring users get their desired outcomes with minimal effort and institutional-level efficiency.

dAppOS currently provides three key features:

Intent Asset: Users can utilize their assets while earning interests continuously.

Intent EX: Users can achieve optimal transaction costs when trading spots.

Intent-centric dApp Interaction: Users can interact seamlessly with dApps, avoiding the complexities of direct blockchain interaction.

These three features address the most common on-chain needs of users, positioning dappOS as a comprehensive Web3 operating system by integrating these essential functionalities.

dappOS has emerged as a frontrunner in the Web3 intent space, having already got invested by top-tier VCs such as Binance Labs, Polychain, Sequoia, IDG, and OKX Ventures.

