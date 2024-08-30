2024 World Manufacturing Convention Promo: Smart Manufacturing, Creating A Better Future

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HEFEI, CHINA - OutReach Newswire - 30 August 2024 - 'Smart Manufacturing, Creating a Better Future' the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention is scheduled to take place from September 20 to September 23 in Hefei, Anhui Province, China. This year's convention will focus on the new stage of development, fully embracing new development strategies, and integrating into the global economic landscape. The convention aims to establish itself as a vital platform for promoting the growth of emerging industries, advancing future industries, and accelerating the development of innovative production capabilities. It will contribute significantly to building a stronger manufacturing sector and fostering international collaboration and success in the global manufacturing community.





This year, the World Manufacturing Convention will highlight the progress and achievements in manufacturing over the 75 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China. The event will feature several key exhibition sections, including the Prelude Hall, 'Made in China' showcase, International Exhibits, Guest of Honor Province (City) Exhibition, Anhui Province's achievements in industrial modernization, exhibitions on high-quality manufacturing development in other regions, and displays of new energy intelligent vehicles and drone demonstrations.

The convention will bring together representatives from key national organizations, industry associations, research institutions, and leading manufacturing companies from around the world. Participants will present a series of authoritative reports, innovative developments, industry indices, white papers, case studies, and application scenarios, all focused on the future of manufacturing.

This year's convention will also leverage digital technologies to create an interactive hybrid experience. By using virtual exhibitions and smart interactive tools, the convention will stream major events online, including the opening ceremony, exhibitions, releases, and networking sessions.

Approximately 1,000 distinguished guests are expected to attend this year's World Manufacturing Convention, including around 500 international representatives. Attendees will include foreign dignitaries, ministers, representatives from guest countries and international provinces or cities, diplomats from embassies and consulates in China; officials from various Chinese government ministries and provinces; leaders from international organizations, CEOs, and senior executives of Fortune 500 companies and multinational corporations, top executives from leading manufacturing firms, representatives from business associations and investment institutions, as well as renowned scholars and experts.

World Manufacturing Convention Executive Committee