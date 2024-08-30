'Hidden Cameras' In Girls' Washroom At Andhra College Spark Protests 'Over 300 Obscene Videos Recorded'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 'hidden camera' was reportedly found inside the washroom of a girls' hostel at the SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. The incident triggered a massive protest at the college on Thursday evening. Several videos, purportedly recorded during the protest, have been widely circulated on social media.

However, Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana told ANI ,“No hidden cameras have been found on the premises so far, but the investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.”

'300 obscene videos' claim

According to CNN-News 18, police recovered nearly 300 obscene videos from the accused's laptop. The accused, Vijay, is a BTech final-year student at the same college, IANS reported. Police said Vijay may have sold the obscene videos to other students, media reports said.

"A BTech final-year student, Vijay Kumar, was detained for allegedly selling the videos. The management's lack of response to the issue, which surfaced a week ago, has angered the students," IANS reported on Friday.

India Today cited the students who said that the accused allegedly recorded over 300 videos and circulated among the students in the boy's hostel.

'We want justice'

Several videos circulating on social media showed students protesting with cell phone torch lights and demanding justice. As per News 18, scores of women at the hostel chanted“we want justice” slogans, demanding the authorities take action against the accused and assuring their safety on campus.

LiveMint could not independently verify the videos.

How did incident come to light?

The incident came to light on Thursday when a group of women“stumbled upon the concealed camera in their washroom,” NDTV

reported . This caused immediate alarm and distress.

The discovery triggered chaos, with students organising a protest that started around 7 pm and continued until Friday morning.



Their chants of“We want justice” echoed across the campus as they demanded answers and accountability, according to media reports.