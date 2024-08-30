Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 30 August 2024
Date
8/30/2024 4:31:35 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
| ISIN
| Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
| Sale
| Stop-rate (per cent)
| Pro-rata
| Price
| 98 19666 DKT 02/12/24 IV
| 1,200
| 600
| 3.020
| 100 %
| 99.2507
| 98 19740 DKT 03/03/25 I
| 420
| 200
| 2.900
| 100 %
| 98.5629
| Total
| 1,620
| 800
|
|
|
The sale will settle 3 September 2024
MENAFN30082024004107003653ID1108618615
