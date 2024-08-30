عربي


Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 30 August 2024


8/30/2024 4:31:35 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
98 19666 DKT 02/12/24 IV 1,200
 600
 3.020
 100 % 99.2507
98 19740 DKT 03/03/25 I 420
 200
 2.900
 100 % 98.5629
Total 1,620
 800

The sale will settle 3 September 2024


