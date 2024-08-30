Kartik Aaryan's Rs 17.5 Crore Juhu House On Lease! Find Out SHOCKING Monthly Rent

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) star Kartik Aaryan recently leased his posh Juhu property for Rs 4.5 lakh per month, highlighting the area's thriving market. According to a real estate website, the property was registered for a stamp fee of Rs 42,500. The apartment in the Siddhi Vinayak Presidency Co-operative Society has 1,912 square feet. On June 30, 2024, Aaryan purchased the home alongside his mother, Mala Tiwari, for Rs 17.5 crore.

The cost Rs 1.05 crore in stamp duty and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, which included two parking places. According to data from the real estate website, the apartment's rental yield is 3.1 percent. This is only one of Aaryan's real estate interests. In July 2023, his parents purchased a Rs 16.5 crore flat on the eighth level of the same building.

The Juhu neighborhood, noted for its gorgeous coastline and opulent houses, is a popular destination for celebrities and business leaders. Its attraction is amplified by its proximity to upscale amenities. Earlier last year, famed lyricist Javed Akhtar bought a home in the neighborhood, highlighting Juhu's enduring popularity.

Professional front

Aaryan, known for successful films such as 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', has emerged as one of Bollywood's most in-demand young performers. With his lovable on-screen performances, he has amassed a sizable fan base and established himself as a significant figure in the next generation of Bollywood performers. His recent part in the biopic 'Chandu Champion' earned excellent praise, and his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is expected to be released this Diwali.