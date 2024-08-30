Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea With Total Volley Of Up To 4 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is one missile-carrying ship in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an operational update as of 06:00 on 08/30/2024 on .

“There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the publication says.

There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles, the Ukrainian Navy adds.

Russia has one missile carrier in Black Sea, volley of up to four Kalibr missiles

It is also reported that during the day, 9 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation, 6 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 11 vessels passed to the Sea of Azov, none of them moved from the Bosphorus.

As Ukrinform reported, a fire broke out on the frigate Evertse in the port of the Netherlands, the cause is under investigation.

The photo is illustrative