Economic Headwinds: Mexico Lowers Expectations Amid Global Uncertainty

The Bank of Mexico has revised downward its economic growth projections, signaling a forthcoming slowdown.



Originally anticipated at 2.4% for 2024, the growth rate has now been adjusted to 1.5%. The forecast for 2025 has also been reduced, moving from 1.5% to 1.2%.



This shift follows a slight contraction in the Mexican at the close of 2023, which then saw only marginal improvements early this year.



Despite previous expectations of a recovery in the second quarter, the growth notably underperformed.



The central bank now predicts only moderate economic expansion in the upcoming years, anchored primarily by domestic consumption.







Private consumption is likely to sustain its growth, though at a diminished pace due to a less vibrant investment environment and persistent uncertainties both locally and globally.



The anticipated positive impacts of government spending are now expected to be less influential than initially thought.



External demand, particularly from the United States, remains weak, adversely impacting Mexico's manufacturing sector.



However, if U.S. industrial production improves in 2025, it could enhance Mexican exports, albeit amidst considerable uncertainty.

Navigating Economic Risks

The economic outlook faces several potential risks. Even as the U.S. economy shows vigor, its growth might not meet expectations, which would negatively impact Mexican exports.



Global political events and elections could introduce short-term uncertainties and potentially lead to long-term policy shifts that might negatively influence external demand and investments in Mexico.



Public spending may also fail to significantly boost economic activity as previously anticipated.



Additionally, escalating geopolitical conflicts and extreme weather events could disrupt global economic stability and international trade flows.



These challenges highlight the need for cautious optimism and underscore the importance of strategic planning in economic policies.



This situation stresses the interdependence of global economies and the critical role of resilience in economic policy-making.

