New Self-Help Book Helps Readers Get“Unstuck” And Find Their Authentic Inner Freedom

Ann Weiser Cornell and Barbara McGavin

UNTANGLING by Barbara McGavin and Ann Weiser Cornell

- Bruce Ecker, Coherence Psychology InstituteUNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's no secret that some people just feel stuck, facing problems they fear will never change no matter what they try and unsure how to move forward.For people in this category, personal development experts Barbara McGavin and Ann Weiser Cornell are helping readers discover their greatest growth and transformation in the new self-help book, UNTANGLING : HOW YOU CAN TRANSFORM WHAT'S IMPOSSIBLY STUCK.McGavin and Cornell - both internationally recognized innovators and teachers in the field of inner awareness - developed the“Untangling method” to free themselves from their long-term struggles with depression, writer's block, food and alcohol. The Untangling method is a compelling new way to think about, relate to and transform the most stuck problems in life.Based on 30 years of teaching, practice, and exploration, UNTANGLING shows readers that the greatest moments of impasse are exactly where the next steps in their lives are waiting to unfold.It starts with identifying one's Tangles -problems such as addiction, procrastination and low self-esteem - and the Parts that populate them. By creating an inner environment where these Parts can transform, people can resolve their conflicts, heal their wounds, and release the qualities that have been trapped or stuck so they can become their whole selves again.In this remarkably clear and engaging book, interwoven with the authors' own stories, McGavin and Cornell break away from the notion of self-sabotage, showing readers how every part of themselves is trying to protect them. By reading UNTANGLING, people can learn how Tangles untangle themselves when approached with an open, curious and compassionate awareness.Praise for UNTANGLING is already pouring in.“Thorough, inside-out wisdom as to what enables authentic inner freedom. Highly recommended!” - Tara Brach, author of RADICAL ACCEPTANCE.“UNTANGLING is a path well worth exploring.” - Peter Levine, author of IN AN UNSPOKEN VOICE and WAKING THE TIGER, and founder of Somatic Experiencing International“Person-centered therapists and counselors will resonate with the emphasis on deep empathy, listening patiently, and being open to all aspects of experience. Highly recommended.” - Robert Elliott, Ph.D., co-originator of Emotion Focused Therapy, co-author of EMOTION FOCUSED THERAPY IN ACTION and LEARNING EMOTION FOCUSED THERAPY“The process of inner self-discovery and transformational change mapped out in this book will be truly liberating for innumerable people.” - Bruce Ecker, LMFT, co-director, Coherence Psychology Institute, co-originator of Coherence Therapy, and co-author of UNLOCKING THE EMOTIONAL BRAINUNTANGLING is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORSBarbara McGavin and Ann Weiser Cornell have been friends since 1983. In 1994 their teaching partnership took a big leap when together they began discovering the processes of change that became Untangling®. Since then they've had the pleasure of offering Untangling® retreats and online classes for people seeking transformation all over the world. They are also the co-developers of Inner Relationship Focusing. Barbara has a background in humanistic psychology, teaching, fine art, and graphic design. Ann has a background in linguistics and humanistic psychology. They both love reading and knitting. Barbara divides her time between Bath, England, and Citrus Heights, California. Ann lives in Berkeley, California. Learn more at .

