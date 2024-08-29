Greencarnewsbreaks Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Subsidiary Expands National Dealer Network Westward With 20 Locations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, is announcing that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, has added TEC Equipment, Inc. to its sales and service network. The move, which adds 20 select sales and service locations, expands the subsidiary's commercial EV dealer across all key markets in the Western United States. The new TEC dealers are in Arizona (Phoenix), California (Dixon, Fontana, La Mirada, Lathrop, Oakland, San Diego and San Francisco), Iowa (Sioux City), Nebraska (Omaha), Nevada (Las Vegas and Reno), Oregon (Eugene, Medford, Portland, Redmond and Wilsonville), South Dakota (Sioux Falls) and Washington (Lacey and Seattle). TEC Equipment is a family-owned, full-service truck and trailer dealership founded in 1976.

“The addition of TEC Equipment expands Bollinger Motors' national dealer network westward and gives us a solid foundation in several important markets,” commented Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger Motors.“TEC is an industry leader in sales and service and provides a critical link to our commitment to electrification and customer support.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. For more information about the company, visit .

