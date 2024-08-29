NIIMBL Announces Up To $4M Available For Technology And Workforce And $1.7M For Global Health Fund Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Concept submissions for Technical, Workforce, and Global Fund projects due September 30, 2024.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is pleased to announce Project Call 8.1 for Technology, Workforce Development, and Global Health Fund projects. NIIMBL intends to make up to $4M available for and workforce development and up to $1.7M for Global Health Fund projects. The concept submission deadline is September 30, 2024. Submitters must be a NIIMBL member.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) focuses on Process Analytical Technology (PAT) and Manufacturing Platforms for Biopharmaceutical Products. Specific technical topic areas include:

Process Analytical Technology and Control for Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing



In-line Monitoring and Multivariate Analysis (MVA)

Real-time Analytical Technologies Advanced Sensors

Manufacturing Platforms for Biopharmaceutical Products



Robust Analytical Tools

Expression Systems for Viral Vectors

Solid-phase Growth Factor Delivery Vehicles

Automated RNA and DNA Extraction Devices

Custom Bioreactors Efficient Cell Washing and Concentration Technologies

Workforce topic areas aim to broaden awareness of biopharmaceutical manufacturing careers. Topics include:



Increasing Knowledge and Interest in Biopharma Manufacturing Careers

Increasing Participation and Enrollment in Education and Training Programs

Internship and Immersion Experiences Innovative Talent Pipeline Partnerships

The Global Health Fund was established by NIIMBL with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This Global Health Fund RFP focuses on mRNA/LNP alternatives and lowering the cost of goods for mRNA vaccine manufacturing.

"Our Project Calls serve as a catalyst for accelerating the development, commercialization, and adoption of new innovations in manufacturing technologies and workforce initiatives. By investing in member-led project teams through these calls, we aim to foster a collaborative environment that drives industry competitiveness and encourages the adoption of advanced practices. We are excited about the potential high-impact projects that will emerge from this latest call, furthering our mission through strategic partnerships and investments," said Sandeep Kedia, Sr. Technology Fellow and Project Call Program Leader.

Visit the Project Call 8.1 webpage for full RFPs, key dates, and important information.

To learn more about NIIMBL, including membership options, visit NIIMBL .

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a diverse network of federally-sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

